Kitty and Vibe, the inclusive swimwear brand that wants to reinvent the way women feel about shopping for swimwear, is hosting its third rendition of the “Party for Every Booty” this summer in Austin, Texas at the Austin Motel.

Kitty and Vibe’s Party for Every Booty: Austin Edition is the kickoff of the official trademark of their slogan, “Kind Is My Vibe™.” Kitty and Vibe is driven by a mission of spreading kindness – to be kind to yourself, your body, the planet, and others.

Open to the public on a first come, first serve basis, tickets include a $30 Kitty and Vibe shopping credit, one complimentary alcoholic beverage, food, and an exclusive gift bag. Exclusive brand partners include, Solara Suncare, Recover180, Yellowbird Sauces, Veracruz Tacos, Ghia, August, Boxed Water, and more. During the event, attendees will be entertained by the highly-acclaimed, Austin-based DJ Cassandra, get to engage with Kitty and Vibe team members & community members, and be a part of photo & video opp moments to land on Kitty and Vibe’s social channels with over 200k followers.

Tickets are available for purchase for $30 and can be purchased via EventBrite.

To learn more about Kitty and Vibe and be the first to hear about launches, restocks, and promos, visit KittyAndVibe.com.

About Kitty and Vibe:

Named the “future of swimwear” by Forbes, Kitty and Vibe is an inclusive women’s swimwear & lifestyle brand reinventing the way women feel about shopping for swimwear. By tackling the common frustrations women have with swimsuit shopping – from inconsistent sizing to uncomfortable fitting rooms – Kitty and Vibe empathizes with & solves these problems with their revolutionary sizing metric that offers two butt size options for every hip size, an enjoyable at-home try on experience, and by featuring real fans of the brand in all swimsuit launches.

In their efforts to truly place the customer’s needs and wants at the forefront of their business model, Kitty and Vibe invites their customers to weigh in on the design process: their community gets the chance to vote on swimsuit styles and Vibes via social media polling and email surveying, giving them a the opportunity to help determine what products are made. Additionally, Kitty and Vibe has also worked to improve the experience of trying on their swimsuits even in the comfort of your own home: they’ve implemented a unique at-home try-on experience including a customized playlist for every Vibe, encouraging you to dance around your room, wink in the mirror, and tell yourself one positive thing about the way you look before you try on your new suit.

All of the suits’ styles and prints (called “Vibes”) are designed in-house, making them one of a kind. The swimsuits are then made ethically, with recycled materials in small batches by a woman-run factory in Bogota. Additionally, Kitty and Vibe is cutting down their footprint by using biodegradable product bags and shippers made from recyclable cardboard. Along with assisting the design and development process, Kitty customers are also invited to be models for the brand. All Kitty’s campaigns feature real customers and are Photoshop-free.