Geraldine Taylor of Poochie Trends joined Studio 512 to talk about her all-natural pet bakery and more.

“Poochie Trends Pet Bakery was started in 2007 by mother-daughter team, Geraldine & Florine Taylor with a goal to offer pet parents safe and healthy alternatives to commercial dog treats and food. Baking for over 7 years, we have perfected all-natural fresh-baked dog treats. Located at the Cedar Park Farmers Market, we are visited by hundreds of health conscious people and most importantly, our four legged friends every week.”

“Poochie Trends would not be complete if we didn’t mention our founding hounds: Biloxi Rene’ and Peanut the original taste-testers and quality control experts for most of the treats we continue to serve today. They remain the iconic inspiration for our products.”