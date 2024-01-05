It’s a new year, which is a perfect time to recharge your body and your self-care routine! Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace, has a recipe for success in 2024.

“Thanks so much for having me! If you’re feeling the results of holiday excess like I am, don’t worry: I’ve got you covered! Whether or not you’re doing ‘Dry January’ or just trying to make better choices, POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice is must, for the new year and beyond! It contains the juice of whole-pressed, California-grown pomegranates and nothing else – no added sugar, fillers or preservatives. I love partnering with the Wonderful Company because POM Wonderful is the perfect way to add antioxidants and a unique burst of flavor to your favorite drinks or dishes.”

How are you incorporating POM Wonderful into your menu, Parker?

“Just consider POM Wonderful your antioxidant superpower! It can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with sparkling water, adding a delicious burst of flavor that your taste buds will love. I love cutting up citrus fruits to put in an ice try. Instead of filling each square up with water at the end, I use POM Wonderful! It’s a great way to add a punch of flavor to any drink without watering it down like normal ice would.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice is the star. It’s a little sweet, a little tart and is so versatile! And great news: it’s back at Costco stores nationwide in a 60 oz. format. Now through the end of January, POM Juice will be discounted $3 as a featured sale product at all Costcos. This is the perfect size for family style entertaining – whether you’re planning a get together, a birthday party or any gathering. Check out PomWonderful.com for more menu inspiration.

Make sure to follow Parker on social media for more inspiration, @ParkersPlate.

This segment is paid for by POM Wonderful and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.