Spring is here, and that means insects are buzzing! Peter Claffey, CEO, and Alex Novak, Horitculturist, joined Studio 512 to talk about Science Mill’s upcoming Pollinator Palooza.

“Spend your day surrounded by butterflies! Pollinator Palooza returns to the Science Mill on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through up-close encounters and hands-on activities, learn why these dainty flyers – along with bees and bats – are crucial to our local ecosystem. Three cheers for pollinators: Butterflies! Bats! Bees!”

All-ages activities — Free with museum admission:

Visit with Mike Mendez, Bee Keeper and learn more about bee colonies and explore beekeeping tools.

Make wildflower seed bombs you can plant at home to attract pollinators.

Get a “bat’s eye view” of what it’s like to navigate with echolocation.

Marvel at the monarch’s epic migration in Flight of the Butterfly 3D (one day only!)

Build a bug habitat out of reusable materials.

Experience an insect’s point of view in our newest Sci-Dive 4D adventure.

Additional activities — See package options below to reserve your spots:

Live Butterfly Release – 11:30 a.m:

Welcome the next generation of pollinators to our local ecosystem! The painted lady butterflies you release will help to pollinate many plants, from asters to zinnias, and their future offspring will migrate across North America. (Limited spots)

Plant Sale:

Purchase Native plants during Pollinator Palooza – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other upcoming events for Science Mill:

Homeschool Day on April 12th, Science Outside Club meet-up on April 22nd; City Nature Challenge BioBlitz on April 28th, Science Outside Club Nature Hike at Pedernales Falls State Park on May 13th, and Science Outside Camp June 19th-23rd.

Check out “Hands-On, Minds-On Fun” at the Science Mill in Johnson City, Texas! Get tickets to upcoming events, including the “Pollinator Palooza” (which includes a butterfly to release!) at ScienceMill.org.