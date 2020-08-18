Plaza Colombian Brings South America to South Congress With New Menu

It’s “Takeout Tuesday” and today we are featuring Plaza Colombian Coffee Bar. This family-run eatery is bringing south America to south congress with their new menu!







Plaza Colombian’s menu offers house-roasted coffee, specialty cocktails, and a wide-ranging menu that is freshly prepared in a scratch kitchen with a nod to Colombia’s traditional cuisine, offering dishes such as arepas, empanadas, and more.





They recently expanded their outdoor patio to include a tiki bar, beach area and are opening up a Colombian street dog stand this month in partnership with Easy Tiger and Hudson Meat Market!

With their dining room temporarily closed, Plaza Colombian has added a drive-thru window to make ordering and pick up easier if you are not comfortable being out yet.







“We’re excited to announce how Plaza Colombian has grown and adapted to create an atmosphere and a menu that can be enjoyed outside as if you were at the beach,” says Plaza Colombian Beverage Director and Partner Camila Galindo. “It was important for us to provide Austin with a space to have fun and relax safely.”

Plaza Colombian also recently rolled out to-go cocktails and new hours with happy hour specials. Daily specials include: Monday – Friday 3 – 6 P.M. $2 empanadas – $3 tall boy cans – $5 margaritas and Colombian Mojitos – $3 plantain chips – $3.50 local can beer – $5 burgers – $5 selected wines.





All sauces and syrups are made in house and always press fresh fruit juice for drinks. Every Thursday is Tiki Thursday and all tiki drinks are $10

You can visit plazacolombiancoffee.com for a full menu and more information.