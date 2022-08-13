There is only one way to fight this summer heat and that is with Dairy Queen Treats!

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the first Texas Dairy Queen and the Lone Star State

LOVES its DQ Treats. There is something for everyone at DQ and that is what sets Dairy Queen apart from other fast-food places. You can get savory EATS AND Sweet Treats. So we all know and love the Blizzard Right? The Blizzard was created in 1985 and today we are going to do the “Blizzard Flip”

as Steph and I take on the Dairy Queen Face Off. This contest is more than just us getting to indulge our sweet tooth. YOU get a chance at a sweet treat as well.

As we pit our favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard Treat against each other we need you to go online and vote for your favorite. AND everyone who votes online will be entered into a random drawing for one of five $25 gift certificates.

Just go to kxan.com/contests to learn more and enter your vote.



Now lets get to the treats!



I’m going with a sure win here with the Blizzard of The Month. It’s the REESE’s Take 5. Salty, sweet, crunchy, got those pretzels in the mix…with my favorite combo of chocolate and peanut butter? This one is a shoe-in!



Okay let’s see what Steph has got. Mmm, this is a good choice: the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard. Chunks of brownie, lots of chocolate in the mix…yum! You really can’t go wrong with any blizzard you choose, but let us know who you think should win.

Is it my Blizzard Of The Month with the Reese’s Take 5, or do you prefer the Steph’s Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard? Go to kxan.com/contests to make your choice and get your shot at one of those $25 Dairy Queen gift certificates!



Tune in next week when we reveal our winner of August’s Dairy Queen Face Off.

This segment is paid for by Dairy Queen and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.