Plants 101 With Kara Sanchez

Plant mamma Kara Sanchez joined us to share tips on how to keep our house plants happy! Kara is a beauty expert who specializes in permanent makeup but she’s also passionate about plants and is a self-taught green thumb! Here’s some of her answers to common questions:

What do you think is the most important thing when choosing a house plant?

Answer: Read the label, it tells you everything you need to know about where it can do well in your place but most importantly is it’s lighting requirements. Most house plants are low to medium light and tropicals are high light. Basically this means if you have a window that gets direct sunlight, you can grow pretty much anything you want but low light plants could get cooked with direct light. If it’s extremely low light, remember it will survive but it may not thrive. (show example) One thing to note though is these tags generally don’t mention if they are poisonous to pets so if you have fur babies, you should do a quick Google search if you’re planning to place it low enough where they can access it.

For beginners, what do you consider to be the easiest plants to keep alive?

Answer: That’s easy and something I’ve learned over time. 1. Pothos 2. ZZ Plant 3. Snake Plant 4. Nerve Plant – aka our Shop Drama plant.

Is there anything we should check for before we buy a plant?

Answer: YES! Unless you are a veteran plant lady, you’ll want to steer clear of ones that look like they’re struggling, with brown leaves or yellow leaves. You also want to flip the leaves over and check for mites/bugs. If you bring an infected plant into your home or shop with other plants, mites can spread within days and you could lose them all.

I’ve heard that you should only buy plants at nurseries and never big box stores, do you agree?

Answer: No, I don’t. You can definitely find larger and more unique varieties at nurseries, but you’ll pay a premium ($30-$80 for a medium size and upwards of $150 for larger plants) for that too and if you’re just starting out, don’t overspend until you’ve got a rhythm down. I have a mix, you’d be surprised what you can find at Home Depot and Lowes. The trick is to pass by often. I’ve found several huge Birds of Paradise at Home Depot for $39 and bought the same plant, considerably smaller at a trendy plant shop for 4 times that. I also love Prayer plants and I currently have two in my house, one from a nursery and a $14.99 Home Depot special and they are both thriving, about the same size and you couldn’t tell a difference. If I’m out and about, even if I’m not buying plants for myself and I see something unique or at a good price, I ALWAYS share it on my Instagram stores with the location, so you can go snatch it up!

When you get the plant home, should you plant it right away?

Answer: You can but I typically don’t. I’ll place it where I plan to keep it, let it get acclimated and make sure the spot or pot that looked good in my head, will actually work. If all looks good, I will pot in in a few days and even up to a month

How do you know if you are over or under watering something?

Answer: Well two ways, you can stick your finger in the soil and check. That’s how my mom does it but I don’t love getting my hands dirty so you can also use a moisture thermometer. I don’t look at that as cheating! You can also check the light and PH levels with the same meter and it only costs about $13 bucks on Amazon.

Is it ever ok to use fake plants?

Answer: Absolutely! I think it’s brilliant to use a mix of faux and real. Let’s say for example you have a room like a laundry room that doesn’t get much light, you could definitely use a faux there. Keep in mind that there are plants like the 3 I mentioned that can survive in very little and sometimes no natural light so as long as you can water them a few times a month, you could still do real. You’ll notice in restaurants and hospitals they almost always use a mix of those three because they are essentially fool proof. I have one faux in our kitchen at my shop and in my home office I have a faux Fiddle Leaf Fig because I needed something tall, but that corner is blocked from any light… nothing that large could survive there so I found it on QVC!

We see on your instagram that you’re always showing people how to propagate plants… that sounds advanced. How difficult is that to do?

Answer: It’s quite easy once you build your confidence! Now I try to propagate just about everything! (show example) And you can triple your plant collection without spending a penny more by propagating. The thing is you just have to try and know its ok if you fail. That was tough for me, the failing part, but I have learned SO much from my fails with plants that I now can confidently keep alive about 150 houseplants between my microblading studio and home.

