Drag Queen Performer, Kelly Kline stopped by to chat about the second annual Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Drag Brunch benefiting one of the nation's leading LGBTQ youth support organizations, The Trevor Project. The event is on Sunday, August 11th from noon to 3 PM at Hotel Van Zandt. You can purchase tickets here.

And for more information on The Trevor Project, check them out online. https://www.thetrevorproject.org/.