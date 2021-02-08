Plant Papi Spices It Up At The Flower Studio

The Flower Studio is offering same-day Valentine’s Day delivery, and will offer curbside shopping all week. Just give them a call and let them know what you’d like! They will have romantic flower arrangements, beautiful hand-tie bouquets, delicious handmade truffles, and even super soft teddy bears available! Plant Papi will also be there all week, so be sure to stop by and say ‘Hi!’

For more information visit TheFlowerStudioAustin.com.

Sponsored by The Flower Studio. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.