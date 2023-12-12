Looking for a unique gift this season? Julia Evans, Director of Marketing & Brand Awareness at Buff City Soap joined Rosie for a bath bomb demonstration and to discuss all gifting options this holiday season.

What sets your brand apart?

“We are a handmade, plant-based soap and scent product company that is known for customization. We are able to help our guests find their favorite scents, whether that is something we already have on our shelves or something we create with them. We handmake everything locally in our stores so you can see and be a part of the process.”

Why should we gift Buff City Soap this holiday season?

“The great thing about our store is that you can find a gift for literally anyone on your shopping list and within any budget. We have stocking stuffers starting as low as $4, pre-made gift sets in varying scents, and even a full men’s and kid’s line. There is something for everyone here!”

I heard you can create custom items for gifts and you even work with companies to customize items to match their brand. Can you tell me about that?

“Yes! As mentioned, we are known for the ability to customize almost anything in our store. If you are a company looking for a unique swag item for holiday gifts, or maybe you are a local realtor or service brand that needs client gifts, we love taking your brand colors and creating something unique for you.”

Buff City Soap’s handmade, plant-based soap and scent products are perfect for gifts this holiday season! With prices starting as low as $4, you can get all your gifting done in one place! Looking for a fun event to host for your team, friends, or kids? Book a holiday bath bomb class online or by calling their store.

Shop all of these options and learn more at www.buffcitysoap.com.

This segment is paid for by Buff City Soap and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.