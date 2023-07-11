Having a place where adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities have opportunities to learn, experience, and achieve a whole new life shows the compassion of the people of Austin. Marbridge Foundation is doing just that on multiple campuses just south of Austin.

Jenna Hudson, the director of The Ranch at Marbridge, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about their mission, the services Marbridge offers, the level of care provided, celebrating 70 years, admissions, and more.

For those who aren’t familiar with Marbridge, tell us about your campus.

“Marbridge is a 200-acre campus in Manchaca that serves 275 adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities with three unique care communities: The Village — a semi-independent community, The Ranch — an assisted living community, and The Villa — a skilled nursing community.”

Planning for your loved ones is always tough, but planning for loved ones with intellectual and developmental disabilities is even tougher. How early should someone start planning for the future of their loved ones?

“This population needs extra care and there aren’t many options for adults with disabilities.”

What makes Marbridge a “home” to your current residents?

“What makes Marbridge unique is that we are only one of three facilities in the country that will take an adult on from the age of 18 to the end of life.”

To learn more about what Marbridge has to offer, go to Marbridge.org.

This segment is paid for by Marbridge Foundation and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.