Retirement is a big deal — will you be ready?

Juanita Stephens, a financial planner with JStephens Wealth Management, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about her passion for working with women to help them plan for their golden years.

So you mentioned working with women. Why do you enjoy working with women?

“Women have typically not been taught about finances. We also have so many extenuating circumstances like pregnancy, caring for a sick family member, etc. They may have left their jobs, at least temporarily, to care for an aging parent. I feel a special need to provide education and guidance to get them on track.”

You teach younger generations, too.

“Southwestern University, UT, Huston-Tillotson. We gave the younger generation more than we had, but it means that they don’t know the value of a dollar.

What is the number one thing that retirees worry about?

“When I talk to retirees or people nearing retirement, their number one fear is running out of money. Because we are living longer, we may need our money to last 20-30 years after we retire. We help them build a step-by-step plan designed for a secure retirement. We are holistic planners meaning that we look at your entire financial picture, including retirement, estate planning, investments, long-term care, and tax mitigation.”

I’ve heard you talk about the bucket plan. Can you explain that?

“You want to have more than one bucket of money to draw from in retirement. The more buckets you have, the less likely you’ll still be nervous about running out of money. It also gives you an opportunity to set buckets aside for legacy planning.”

How can people get in touch with you?

“We start where you are now and help you build a long-term financial plan that grows with you.”

We Help You Plan For The Life You Want

JStephensWealthManagement.com

1000 Gattis School Road, Ste 910

Round Rock, TX 78613

512-598-9080

This segment is paid for by JStephens Wealth Management and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.