Planning For A Move To Senior Living? Call Tailor-Made Senior Services

Peggy Garrett, VP Sales for Tailor-Made Senior Services, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the next step for seniors who leave the hospital, a nursing home or rehab setting and how Tailor-Made can help.

“We help with choosing the best community for you. Your hospital or nursing home case manager can’t ‘recommend’ a community,” Garrett said. “We can get to know you and make recommendations based on specific needs and requests.”

How do you help seniors who are being discharged from a hospital, nursing home or rehab setting?

“The discharge planner or social worker ethically cannot direct you. They typically give you a list of all the options. Their job is to remain impartial and mine is to find the best choice. I will work with you to determine what two to three of the 50 options fit you and your needs.”

Is it important to plan for a move to senior housing?

“Yes, just like you plan for retirement. It is important to plan for the what-ifs in life. Everyone says they want to stay at home until they can’t any longer. But ‘can’t’ and ‘shouldn’t’ are not always the same thing. It’s better to make a choice of where you’re going to live and how rather than end up in an emergency situation where your choices are removed. Home care is significantly more expensive than a move to assisted living. If memory care is an issue, that becomes even more crucial.”

When should someone call you?

“You should call me today,” Garrett said. “Really, you should call me when you are certain that senior housing is something you want to consider or explore.”

To learn more about planning for a move to senior living and how Tailor-Made Senior Services can help go to www.tailormadess.com or call (512) 426-2015.

