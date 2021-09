AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns (1-0) are No. 15 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls Tuesday, moving up six spots before this weekend's road game at Arkansas.

The Longhorns defeated No. 23 Louisiana 38-18 in the season opener, one of five ranked matchups during the week one schedule of college football. Louisiana dropped out of the Top 25 after the loss. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card threw two touchdowns in his debut. Sophomore Bijan Robinson gained 176 total yards.