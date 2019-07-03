PLance Approved Patio Plants

With thisTexas heat sometimes it’s hard to find plants that can take the direct sunlight on our patios and porches. Our favorite plant expert, Lance Roberson came in studio to share what plants and florals work best with direct sunlight and work well for our patios and porches.

Here are some of the plants we featured:

Boston Fern Bougainvillea Salvia Edible Plants- Ginger Althea Trees

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website plance.org or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@PLance.org. And give him a follow on instagram @PLance_org.