Plan Your Wedding With The Carrington Wedding & Events Venue

Hiding in plain site on Buda’s Historic Main St. and just 20 minutes south of Downtown Austin is The Carrington Wedding & Events Venue. Built in 1914 as the WD Carrington Drug Store, The Carrington is a piece of Buda History. With a lush garden and building filled with natural light and tons of vintage character; The Carrington is truly one of Austin’s most Romantic Wedding Venues. But don’t box these girls in to just weddings, owner’s Cari & Franci have been bringing in all sorts of amazing events to liven up Buda’s Main St. The have concerts, art events, fashion shows, a regular salsa night and even a comedy show happening this Valentine’s Day at 7:30pm with Comedian, Srsly Melissa.

The Carrington does the elopement day every year for just $65 per spot. It’s the time of year when most couples get engaged and they are running a booking discount through the end of Feb. 10% of all weekend dates and 20% off remaining 2020 weekend dates.

The Carrington has an indoor/outdoor ceremony and reception space that can hold up to 275 people. Their opening days are Tuesday through Saturday and offer rehearsal times as well as portrait sessions. If the Carrington speaks to you, then check out their website at https://www.thecarrington.net/ for more information.

And the Studio 512 Team would like to thank everyone who helped make this day extra special for Mr and Mrs Munoz. Thank you Be Lavish Event Rentals for providing the furniture.