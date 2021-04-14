Plan Your Wedding Budget For Maximum Fun With Moonrise Weddings & Events

This morning Stephanie spoke with Kelsey Bauder of Moonrise Weddings & Events to talk about the importance of setting and sticking to a budget for your wedding.

Kelsey started Moonrise Weddings & Events in January of this year and says her business is growing rapidly because so many weddings were postponed last year. She says being a wedding planner is extremely rewarding and she loves helping brides and grooms to plan their wedding so that on the big day they really get to enjoy themselves to the fullest!

She also shared some tips for budgeting for a wedding:

Look at your wedding budget holistically – seeing the individual price of a venue or a caterer can seem tempting. Before you make any commitments, stop to consider each expense as only one part of your overall budget.

Set priorities – High and low. This is different for every couple. As an example, for a couple I’m working with now, the food and the photography were high priority items that they wanted to spend top dollar on. To make room in their budget, they decided that it was a low priority to have the wedding on a Saturday/Sunday and opted for a Thursday wedding date.

Leave yourself some “fun money” – It’s great to set aside a budget surplus of $500 – $1,000 to save until a few months from your wedding. As so many brides know, wedding planning can start years in advance.

DO factor in additional fees – These can be sneaky. Don’t forget to include service charges, tax and gratuity for your vendors in your budget.

Hire a wedding planner! Having a planner is not a luxury reserved for those with an endless wedding budget. In fact, if your budget is not endless, that’s all the more reason to have someone in your corner to negotiate contracts, ask questions, keep an eye on fees and keep your budget up to date.

