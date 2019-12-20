Breaking News
Plan Your Next Gathering With Craven + Co. Services

Party planning, no matter how small the crowd, can add some unwanted stress to your life. Tiffany Craven of Craven + Co shares how you can elevate your gathering with their event planning services — and how you can add layers of flavor to cocktails with a simple sugar rim twist!

Their FUNBOX experiential activity products are available online, where you can also get in touch for event planning services. Craven + Co also has a brand re-fresh and new online experience that will debut in early 2020 and will enable the company to deliver more of its signature event services to a wider audience.

You can receive consulting and other packages by visiting www.CravenAndCo.com or give them a call at (512) 970-7975.

