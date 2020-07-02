Plan The Best Party Ever With Elsie Event Company

Camille Ross, owner of Elsie Event Co., helped the 512 Crew blow the roof off of Stephanie’s birthday show with fantastic décor and party planning! Camille has amazing relationships with local vendors here in town (like balloon artist and florist, Botanical No. 9), so she can make any of your party wishes come true. She dreamt up a fantasy landscape with mermaids, flamingos and unicorns, including snacks, accessories and games — some of Stephanie’s favorite things!

With over 10 years in the industry from running events at the Four Seasons Hotel

and James Beard Foundation winning hospitality group, Hai Hospitality, Camille has vast

experience planning unforgettable events from celebrity events and intimate private

dinners to fundraising galas and destination weddings in San Miguel, Grand Cayman,

Memphis, and more. To learn more about booking your next event with Camille, check out her website or her social media.