Plan An Epic Winter Vacation With Tips From Jennifer Broome

Meteorologist, travel journalist and ski-insider Jennifer Broome talks to us from Breckenridge sharing 4 travel tips for an epic winter vacation, whether you ski or not!

Traveling with family or friends on a winter vacation can be daunting. Fewer crowds and great deals do exist, if you know where to find them.

These tips work for winter destinations across the country:

Save big by traveling mid-week – Significant saving on accommodations plus you enjoy less crowds.

Book ahead and save – Book must-do experiences like dog sledding, lift tickets, rentals and ski school in advance online for best deal.

Ditch the rental car – Take airport shuttle and use high-quality public transportation. No need to learn how to drive in the snow on vacation.

You don’t have to ski to take a ski trip – Mountain destinations have lots of fun off the slopes like sledding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and vibrant culinary and après ski scenes.

Breckenridge is kicking off its 57th annual Ullr Fest on December 11th. The festival runs through December 15th. Ullr was the Norwegian snow god known as an expert skier, skater and hunter. He glided around the world covering it with snow. Ullr Fest is Breckenridge’s town-wide snow dance including a parade, Viking helmets galore and an “unofficial” world record attempt at the world’s longest shotski. Learn more at www.gobreck.com.