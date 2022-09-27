Whether you’re planning a funeral or cremation service for a loved one or making your own arrangements in advance, you want the celebration of their life to be meaningful.

Laurens Fish III of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us how they can help make that happen.

Fish III discussed his family’s long history of serving the community, their brand new building located within the former Junior League of Austin’s headquarters, why he encourages people to document their wishes, resources available for people who want to do so, and the importance of financing those plans in advance.

To learn more about Weed-Corley Fish Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, and how they can help your loved ones, go to WCFish.com.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Memorial and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.