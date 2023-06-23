Today we chatted with Abby Love, owner of Abby Jane Bakeshop in Dripping Springs, TX. The singular goal of Abby Jane is to use heritage grains grown in Texas to make delicious breads, pastries, pizzas, sandwiches, treats, sweets and more.

Every Friday, Abby Jane Bakeshop offers a variety of pizza specials for lunch which can be enjoyed with Texas wine or beers onsite or taken to go.

Abby showed the Studio 512 audience how to make Peach Pizza made with house made peach tomato paste, taleggio, capicola and topped with basil.

Abby Jane Bakeshop is open for breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m. Thursday – Sundays.

Note: Abby Jane Bakeshop will be taking a summer break from July 8 – July 20th, so stop in soon to enjoy!