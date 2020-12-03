PISTACHIO GAZPACHO WITH WATERMELON & CUCUMBER + MORE WAYS TO COOK WITH PISTACHIOS

We recently had an opportunity to talk to some famous chefs about one of their favorite ingredients to use this fall and winter. Using local and fresh ingredients is key to any great dish. Chef Gerald Hirigoyen talked to us about why pistachios are one of his favorite ingredients. See one of his recipes below.

YIELD

4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Pistachios, shelled

1 medium Cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced in 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup Celery stalk, diced

1½ cups Pain de mie (or other soft white bread) chopped

2 Small garlic cloves,

4 cups Cold water

Juice of one Lemon

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 cup Watermelon, ¼-inch cubes

1 cup Croutons

4 sprigs Fresh tarragon

1/8 teaspoon Ground white pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, combine the pistachios, most of the diced cucumber (reserving a small amount for garnish), celery, pain de mie, garlic, and water.

Working in 2 separate batches, pour half of the ingredients into a blender and puree on high speed until contents are smooth throughout, about 2 minutes, and then transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Strain all of the liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a glass bowl or airtight container, gently pushing all of the liquid through with a spatula or back of a ladle. Discard the solid ingredients.

Season the gazpacho with salt; refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours or overnight.

TO PLATE

Divide the gazpacho into 4 shallow bowls and garnish evenly with the reserved cucumber and diced watermelon. Scatter croutons and a sprig of tarragon on top of each bowl. Season with ground white pepper to taste and drizzle small dots of extra virgin olive oil over the top.

Serve immediately.

Sponsored by American Pistachio Growers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.