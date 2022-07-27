Picnik, an Austin favorite serving “real food + good vibes,” has recently opened their South 1st location, now serving brunch, lunch and dinner! Picnik’s full-service restaurant is now open, offering a seasonal menu, enhanced coffee drinks, and signature cocktails.

Today we are joined with Founder of Picnik, Naomi Seifter.

We had the honor of talking about some of these yummy menu items:

Pitaya Margarita

Neon Sunset

Mediterranean Dip Trio

Watermelon Salad

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Wagyu Caponata

Ice Cream Sandwich

“I founded Picnik because I’m super passionate about making revolutionary, one-of-a-kind products that enhance a healthy lifestyle. Eating well doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun or flavor. At Picnik, we believe in crafting better-for-you products that taste amazing with the cleanest ingredients,” Seifter says.

Picnik’s new location on South 1st features its first-ever, full-service bar and lounge, championing seasonal cocktails with a functional twist. The new 3,500 square-foot restaurant with its colorful and airy interiors and expansive seasonal menu completes Naomi’s vision for Picnik, which started as a 150-square-foot trailer in South Lamar to make real food inclusive and accessible to all.

Make reservations for Picnik, Austin’s female-founded all-day healthy dining destination today.

Picnik has locations on South Lamar, Burnet Road and now South 1st. Indoor and outdoor seating is available plus a convenient walk-up window for those on the go.

Address: 1600 S. First St., Suite 110

Hours:

Walk-up window: open daily starting at 8am

Dining Room:

Mon – Thurs: 11am – 10pm

Fri: 11am – 11pm

Sat: 8am – 11pm

Sun: 8am – 10pm

Bar is open 1 hour later than the dining room

Brunch: Sat + Sun until 3pm

Happy Hour: Every day from 4pm – 6pm

Parking in the Willa Garage on West Monroe St. is validated for two hours