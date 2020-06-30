Pickle, Pickle, Pickle: Rosie & Steph Get Salty

Rosie and Steph decided to try out some pickle-flavored items, as store shelves seem to be crammed with them lately! They tried DoubleDave’s “Big Dill” pizza, which has Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, sliced dill pickle, smoked provolone, fresh dill, and Ranch dressing. It’s DoubleDave’s “Pizza of the Month” for only one more day!

Steph’s husband, Aaron, also got sent out on a pickle beer run: Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer is a hot commodity right now! The girls also brought their own pickle products to try on-air.

It gives the Studio 512 crew a laugh when Rosie and Steph try things on-camera. If you’ve got a funny suggestion for us, we’d love to hear it! Send your email to Studio512@KXAN.com.