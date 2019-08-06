Pick Key Essentials For Fall Now With Lure By Y & F

It’s still so hot outside — but fall fashion begins in just a few weeks! Claire Saldana with Lure By Y & F came to Studio 512 to tell us what key pieces to have in our wardrobes for the new season.

During the difficult time between seasons, you may struggle piecing together an oufit. Claire brought several options to help you make an easier transition:

She suggests a pale pink, lightweight jacket to show an item that easily worn in both seasons. When picking a jacket color, go with a lighter shade. The color still is bright enough to go with summer, but once a breeze starts to pick up, it’s also very useful. Weather in Texas can be particularly confusing, so the lightweight fabric allows you to not break into a sweat if there is a heat wave on a fall day.

Next she suggests you start switching color schemes in your blouses to transition to cooler days. This can still mean picking a floral print — but try it with darker tones! Skinny jeans are also a must-have item that can be paired with a wedge for summer, but then transitioned into fall by tucking them into boots.

