Pi Day Celebration With Tiny Pies

Pi Day is coming up! And although it’s meant to honor that crazy, never-ending number, Amanda Wadsworth and Nick Saverino from Tiny Pies came in to help us celebrate a different way with some delicious treats.

Tiny Pies is expanding expansion into a third location, opening in Westlake, this spring. The new store will be located at 3736 Bee Caves Rd. Suite 8, Westlake Hills, TX 78746. Tiny Pies will be joining Blenders & Bowls’ existing store at that address and the two businesses are partnering to offer a new, food-court-like experience. It will essentially be two separate businesses under one roof — Tiny Pies and Blenders & Bowls will have their own counters for guests to place their order — then guests can enjoy their food in the shared seating area.

The new outpost will offer the same Tiny Pies menu guests know and love at the Burnet and South Lamar locations, as well as some new additions. Once it opens, the Westlake shop hours will be 8 a.m – 8 p.m., with the earlier opening time calling for a larger selection of breakfast menu options including quiche, tiny tarts and breakfast pies. Blenders & Bowls Westlake hours within the shared space will be Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and their menu of açaí bowls, smoothies and toasts will remain the same.

On Saturday, March 14th, Tiny Pies will offer pi cut outs to add to the top of any pies purchased as well as a Pi Day Menu available at all three locations. The following items are currently available for pre-order via the Tiny Pies website for pick up or delivery on March 13th and 14th at the Burnet and South Lamar stores. Westlake offerings will only be available on March 14th for pickup.

Single Pie in a box – Choose from Tiny Pies’ flavors for a single pie in our Tiny Pie box with a Pi symbol pastry cut out on top.

Pi Day 12-pack – A 12-pack of Tiny Pies’ favorite flavors – 3 Apple, 3 cherry, 3 pecan and 3 Texas 2 step (pecan with brownie). Comes decorated with Pi symbols and 3.14 in pastry cut outs.

Not So Tiny Pi Day Pie – A 9″ pie with a Pi symbol pastry cut out on top. Serves 6-8. Choose from one of these flavors:

Apple $35 Cherry $35 Texas Two Step $30 Chocolate Cream $30 * Key Lime $30 * Coconut Cream $30 * Not available at Westlake location

To find out more about the Tiny Pies Pi Day Promotion, visit their website, www.TinyPies.com.