Physicians PremiER Emergency Room: Improving The Approach For Addiction and Substance Abuse Patients In The Emergency Room

Studio 512 Stopped by Physicians Premier ER to get an idea of how a freestanding ER works, and how they shedding new light on addiction and substance abuse in Central Texas.

Studio 512: Why is addiction and substance abuse an important issue for Physicians PremiER and your team?

As emergency room providers our team of physicians have experienced the worsening trend of addiction problems in the emergency room.

These include life-threatening overdoses and several health issues that affect patients’ ability to live normal lives.

It’s a problem that affects every class of patients and the populations.

As a safety net for the healthcare system, we often experience the worse of these types of community problems first.

There has been a lot of positive change and focus on this issue over the past few years. The increase in overdose rate is slowing down.

That rate of overdoses is still going up, but at least it seems to be getting close to leveling off.

The problem will take years and decades to overcome.

Many of our team members have a family member or close friend affected by addiction so its something that is close to our hearts.

Studio 512: Why choose a freestanding ER instead of a traditional ER?

In a medical emergency, time is of the essence and you most likely won’t have the chance to investigate where you can find the best emergency care, nor research hospitals. This is why it’s essential to be prepared! It’s important to know where you will go during a medical emergency.

Today, patients have more options. There are traditional hospital emergency rooms, and there are freestanding ERs such as Physicians Premier.

