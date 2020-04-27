Physicians Premier ER On How Best To Utilize Local Free Standing ER

Travis Sims, MD, an Emergency Room Physician with Physicians Premier ER, talked to Stephanie about the best ways to utilize a free standing emergency room like Physicians Premier ER.

Dr. Sims, you’ve worked at hospital-based and other busy emergency departments, including level 1 and 2 trauma centers. Why do you prefer working in the freestanding setting?

I actually feel like I take better care of patients here compared to a busy trauma center. It all comes down to the amount of time we have with patients. It’s not just putting out fires and stabilizing people. We have the time to fully take care of patients, from history to diagnosis, and beyond. We are able to ensure the patients understand what we’ve done in addition to the next steps after the ED stay, and we are often able to help the patients set up the next step. Working in this setting has restored the humanity of medicine for me. In addition, Physicians Premier ER has many of the same resources available that you would find at a hospital, including CT, X-ray, Lab, Pharmacy, and quick results on evaluations.

Why do you recommend Physicians Premier ER? Is it the lack of wait times and clean, comfortable lobby atmosphere?

Yes, that’s something we’re very proud of. Wait time at some of the other hospitals can be up to 6 hours on a weekend. This is such a long time to wait to if you’re sick especially if your kids are sick. Here we’re able to get patients back and start evaluating them within about 5 minutes of arrival. I know a lot of people are unsure when to take their kids to the ER or are nervous about the long wait times. We can give parents that peace of mind and get the little ones feeling better much quicker.

