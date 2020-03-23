Physicians Premier E-R Hosts Student Art Gallery for Lamar Middle School

At a recent event hosted by Physicians Premier E-R, art students from Lamar Middle School showed off their creative side. They were commissioned by Physicians Premier to come up with paintings featuring either the music theme of their Burnet Rd. location or the Physicians Premier mascot, Brave Bear.

Physicians Premier E-R has multiple Austin-area locations to serve you 24/7 during this high travel season. For more details, you can go to www.MDPremier.com.

Sponsored by Physicians Premier E-R. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.