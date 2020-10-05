Physicians Premier ER Features Tony Foundation to Promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On a recent visit to Physician Premier ER on Burnet Rd., Steph spoke with Dr. Jessica Best about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

What you should know about breast cancer?

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in American women, with the exception

of skin cancer. It accounts for one in three cancers diagnosed in women. Men can develop breast cancer, as well, though it is much less common than in women.



If you or a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer, one of the first things you can do is educate yourself about the disease and available treatment options.

Breast cancer is a common term for a cancerous (malignant) tumor that starts in the cells that line the ducts and/or lobes of the breast. Breast cancer is not one disease; rather it is several



diseases that behave differently.

What causes breast cancer?

Breast cancer’s causes are not exactly clear. Studies have identified numerous risk factors for breast cancer in women, including hormonal, lifestyle and environmental factors that may increase

the risk of the disease.

Other factors include:

Increasing age

Personal history of breast cancer

Early menstruation

Late menopause

A first pregnancy after age 30 or no prior pregnancies

Use of oral contraceptives

Family history of breast cancer

Presence of certain inherited genetic changes

History of radiation therapy to the chest

Long-term use of combined hormone therapy

Alcohol use

Obesity after menopause



When should I begin screening for breast cancer?

Optional mammograms beginning at age 40

Annual mammograms for women ages 45 to 54

Mammograms every two years for women 55 and older, unless they choose to stick with yearly screenings

MRIs and mammograms for some women at high risk of breast cancer

The ACS also recommends that women know the benefits and potential harms associated with breast cancer screening, as well as how their breasts normally look and feel and report any changes

In an effort to raise more awareness about breast cancer, Physicians Premier has partnered with Tony Laudadio, founder of Tony Foundation

Tell us a little about yourself and Tony Foundation.

I was a successful professional with a young family when I was first diagnosed with cancer at age 29. Two years later, I was diagnosed with a second cancer, completely unrelated to the first. Not only was cancer life changing for my family and me, it also forced me to stop working and brought a period of serious financial stress to our lives.

I started Tony Foundation to help families facing that same challenge, to provide financial assistance for them when they are supporting a family and unable to work due to cancer. The stress of mounting bills and expensive medical treatments just makes the cancer fight that much harder.

With donations from the community, we give qualifying families $5,000 to help them in their time of crisis. No other group we know of provides that type of help. There are nonprofits that assist cancer patients in various ways, but if you need help paying your rent or mortgage, you’re pretty much on your own.

Do you see a lot of families dealing with breast cancer?

Yes, several of our recipients are fighting breast cancer, and most of them have young families. Just a few months ago we helped Josie and her family. She’s only 33 years old, fighting stage 3 breast cancer. They were so grateful for the help. (provide B roll of Josie and family)

To learn more about Tony’s story and how to support this organization, visit www.TonyFoundation.org

For more information on Physicians Premier ER, visit mdpremier.com

