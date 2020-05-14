Pharao Jewlery Partners With Granny Lucy To Share Gorgeous Accessories To Elevate Your WFH Style

Monica Ruiz, Owner of Pharao Jewelry asked her 81-year-old Granny, Lucy, to sew headbands that she could add to her collection and they’ve been a big hit!  In addition to her collaboration with Granny Lucy, Monica specializes in dainty jewels that will elevate your working from home style.

Granny Lucy lives in Louisiana and is keeping busy by making beautiful headwraps that are now a great way to hide your quarantine roots! They come in gorgeous colors and patterns and can be found online along with Monica’s jewelry at PharaoJewelry.com

