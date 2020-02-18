Skip to content
Pets
Meet Fox!Our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath
Remarkable Women: 104-year-old UT alumna who fought for equal pay
Trending Stories
APD: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 after attempted home invasion
EXCLUSIVE: Babysitter convicted of toddler’s murder talks possible retrial, life in prison
CapMetro bus drivers wearing eye black in protest ahead of possible strike
Cold day with soaking rain expected
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing pedestrian with his vehicle
Don't Miss
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need, where you can go for early voting in 2020
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing pedestrian with his vehicle
Scramble to fill Texas Senate seat soon-to-be-vacated by Austin’s Sen. Kirk Watson
Kyle pet owner describes her dog’s ‘look of horror’ after deadly attack
Texas Democratic candidates debate for nomination to unseat Sen. Cornyn
Tejano music legend Selena will be honored with nearly 12-hour concert 25 years after her death
