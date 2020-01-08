Pet Of The Week With Texas Humane Heroes

Meet our pet of the week, Princess! Princess was rescued in late December and is 9 months old. She loves being around people and is looking for her forever home.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They pets from municipal shelters and provide them with love.They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees. According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find out more about our Pet of the Week and other adoptable pets by clicking here: www.humaneheroes.org.