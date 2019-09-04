Pet of the Week With Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center stopped by Studio 512 to introduce us to their furry friend of the week!

The Austin Animal Center provides shelter to more than 16,000 animals each year, and animal protection and pet resource services to all of Austin and Travis County. Lost and surrendered animals from Travis County in need of shelter are accepted regardless of age, health, species or breed. The goal of the Austin Animal Center is to place all adoptable animals in forever homes.

You can donate to the organization, volunteer, and even foster an animal through their website.

Learn more at www.austintexas.gov/department/aac and check them out on social media @AustinAnimalCenter for pictures of dogs you can adopt!