Pet Of The Week: Walter & Texas Humane Heroe’s Winter Pet Safety Tips

Texas Humane Heroes Walter in August 2020 from the streets of Hidalgo county. He’s only lived a few years, but he’s been through many hardships in his lifetime. When he arrived he was severely malnourished, had skin issues, bad teeth, could barely stand, was heartworm positive.

He spent time with TXHH fosters to help regain his strength and he has improved dramatically! I’ve attached the before photos and a recent photo. He’s now available for our Foster-To-Adopt program! He’s still waiting to get his heartworm treatment and would love a home to relax in.





He’s a very relaxed and gentle dog and prefers getting scratches and cuddles overplaying. He also can be very talkative when he wants attention! He isn’t too into toys but will lay on his dog bed and enjoy a yummy bone. He’d do well in a low-energy home as loud noises and barking dogs can scare him.

If you or someone you might know is interested in Walter, contact Texas Humane Heroes Adoption Center in Leander. Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. Learn more by visiting their website for more details.