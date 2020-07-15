Pet Of The Week: Saisy Needs A ‘Paw-Some’ Home

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for their forever home in our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week segment. Meet our new fury friend, Saisy!

When Saisy was just a couple months old, she was found abandoned in the woods near a motel in Dallas, and it was discovered that she couldn’t use her back legs. Once she came into Austin Pets Alive, the vet team determined that one leg needed to be amputated.

Saisy is learning how to use her wheelchair, but spends a lot of time in a puppy stroller so she doesn’t tire out her front legs right now as she grows up and gets big and strong. She does water therapy regularly with her foster to gain strength in those legs, too.

Saisy is a goofy, friendly, high energy, loving puppy. She loves kids, dogs, pretty much anything! Saisy loves her snuggle time on the couch with her foster mom and foster dog siblings. Saisy loves to swim and be in the pool, and play with other dogs. She’s still working up the courage to be alone, so an adopter who is more of a homebody, or an adopter with another dog, would be great for her.

5K for APA!

On August 1, join fellow pet lovers for the first annual 5K for APA!. Here’s how it works:

1. Sign up and save lives with your registration fee.

2. Run (or walk) your 5K on August 1 in your neighborhood, the green belt, a trail — anywhere you can be safe and socially distanced.

3. Virtually celebrate with the rest of the runners using #5KforAPA.

Registration is $25 and includes a little surprise from The ABGB, a chance to win a year’s worth of Richard’s Rainwater, an APA! fanny pack, and more. And for just $5 more, receive a limited edition 5K for APA! t-shirt, too, when you register by July 21.

All proceeds go back to the lifesaving efforts at Austin Pets Alive!, enabling APA! to help save more deserving dogs just like Saisy.