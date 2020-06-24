Pet Of The Week: Miss Jenny From The Block

Meet Jennifer Lopez, JLo to her close friends. She is a petite snuggle pup with an adorable wiggle in her walk. She loves to lay in a lap and

cuddle with her human or hang out in the sunshine in her backyard. She is good with kids and dogs.

JLo lives in a home with four other dogs, male and female, 9 pounds to 62 pounds. She gets along with everyone and she shares her toys and the couch. She is house trained, and crate trained but she doesn’t like to be left alone. She is tiny and will need a midafternoon potty break.

Her ideal home would have another dog and a yard to play in. JLo is doing great with leash training but she also likes to be carried or ride in the stroller with her senior foster brother. Fill out an application to meet her! You don’t want to miss out on a kiss from JLo.

Learn more about adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating with Austin Dog Rescue.