Pet Of The Week: Meet Rio!

Rio is a 4-year-old Great Dane mix in need of a foster superhero (or adopter!) to get him out of the shelter and into a loving home.

He’s a really special dog who is looking for that special person who understands him. His ideal home setup is an adult-only home that doesn’t have too many new visitors over all the time. He’d be a great companion for a couple that’s looking for an adventure dog! Rio LOVES to swim and loves to play fetch.

Rio listens to commands– currently he’s mastered Sit, Down, Place, and has excellent leash manners. He’s affectionate and will ask for belly rubs all day long (when he’s not swimming or playing fetch, that is). Rio is also housetrained and crate trained — an absolute superstar in the home!

To learn more about fostering or adopting head to austinpetsalive.org.

And now until June 21, coffee company Grounds and Hounds is donating 100% of the proceeds from their Rescue Roast to Austin Pets Alive and their Puppy Parvo ICU. Right now, people can help APA help pets just by switching up their morning cup of coffee to the Grounds and Hounds Rescue Roast. You can order the Rescue Roast at groundsandhoundscoffee.com.