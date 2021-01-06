Pet Of The Week: Meet Nina!

Nina is one of the lucky dogs living it up in a foster home! She’s at home with her biggest fan, a volunteer from Austin Animal Center. Nina had eye surgery which resulted in her permanent wink, but she gets around fine with just one eye.

Nina is housetrained, crate trained, and happy to sleep on her doggy bed every night. She loves belly rubs, cuddle time, and the wind on her face during car rides. Nina’s ideal home is peaceful, calm, and loving. With slow, easy introductions, she has the potential to live with other dogs!

Due to the stage 5 restrictions, Austin Animal Center has temporarily modified operations.

How To Adopt A Pet?

1. Browse their website to find a few shelter pets you’re interested in learning more about. Fill out an adoption application here.

2. An adoption counselor will call you and give you in-depth information on up to three shelter pets. If you’re ready, they can process an adoption over the phone!

3. And schedule curbside pick-up for your new buddy!

Austin Animal Center is in need of fosters! Their greatest need is for foster homes with no other pets who can take in a large dog and foster homes for adult cats (other pets okay in most cases). If you’re able to help, fill out a foster application on their website!