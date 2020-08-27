Pet Of The Week: Meet Meg At Austin Dog Rescue!

Austin Dog Rescue wants you to meet Meg, who is our Pet of the Week!

Meg is a quiet, sweet, laid back, low maintenance girl who just wants a person by her side. Meg enjoys strolls in the flowers and walks perfectly on leash. Meg needs a very secure yard or someone who would like to leash walk her for breaks.

Despite her short stature Meg is very agile and likes to explore. Meg is nervous around other dogs and would prefer to be the only dog in the household.

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. Each dog is sheltered within a home in the Austin area. As such, there is no physical shelter to visit the dog at. If you think you may be interested in a particular dog now or in the future, please fill out an application form. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.

Learn more about Meg and Austin Dog Rescue here.