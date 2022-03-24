Austin Dog Rescue is featuring Juniper for Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet of the Week.

Volunteers say, “Juniper is a dainty 26-pound blonde, 5-month-old puppy with a black snout. She is extremely sweet and adores affection considering she was a stray that probably lived most of her life outdoors. She is gentle and calm for her age but also enjoys playing with toys and dogs and being with her people. She gets excited greeting people and jumps, but we are working on that along with other basic manners.

“She has a huge box of toys and likes squishy, squeaky, crinkly, and fluffy ones. She is also showing an interest in fetching tennis balls. Her 3 new foster siblings have been busy teaching her all about the deer, squirrels, and birds in her huge, fenced yard. She doesn’t have a high prey drive but enjoys chasing the birds out of the yard.

“She can be a little timid in new environments but still greets new people with a wiggly body and wagging tail. We keep a close eye on her in our home as we are actively house training, and she is doing AMAZING. We have a doggy door that we will give her access to soon. She still has puppy tendencies to pick something up around the house that isn’t hers, but she responds well to correction and distractions.

“Juniper is crate-trained and sleeps quietly through the night and can also be crated several hours during the day with no issues. She learned ‘sit’ the first day with us and we are working on “down”, other basic commands and leash walking skills. We will expose her to typical sounds around the house (vacuum, blow dryer, lawn blowers, doorbells, etc.) and continue to work on puppy socialization skills.

“Juniper is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and on flea and heartworm preventatives.”

Juniper’s Profile

Age: 5 months old

Looks Like: Shepherd mix

Gender: Female

Available For Adoption: NOW

Cats: Unknown

Good With Kids: Good with all children

Est. Adult Weight: 50 lbs

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating at AustinDog.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

