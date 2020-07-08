Pet Of The Week: Meet Bruno From Texas Humane Heroes!







Today, we are introducing a sweet, furry friend from Texas Humane

Heroes. Meet Bruno! Bruno is a 2-year-old mixed breed looking for his forever home.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

TXHH offers affordable vet services evry month at their Adoption Center in Killeen. Their Low-Cost Vaccination is happening on July 11th with no appointments needed, from 9-11a. More details can be found on their Facebook page.

And show your support by ordering TXHH merchandise. T-shirt proceeds go towards TXHH’s mission to continue to save the lives of adoptable animals from shelters throughout Texas that are often forced to euthanize for space, decrease overpopulation of animals through low-cost veterinary services, and enhance the lives of pets through educational resources for our community.

Find out more about our Pet of the Week, Bruno and other adoptable pets by clicking here.