Pet Of The Week & Halloween Pet Safety Tips From Texas Humane Heroes

Meet Our Pet Of The Week, Sly:

Sly is 2-years-old and is the guy for you! He’s full of personality and loves showing off his handsome smile. Is this pandemic making you lonely and in need of a major cuddle sesh? Well, Sly will roll over and be your pillow. If you need a laugh cause times are tough. Sly will show off his funniest faces. You can meet this goofy gentleman at Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption center.





Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Texas Humane Heroes by visiting their website for more details.

We want to see your adorable pets in their Halloween costume! Send us your images at Studio512@KXAN.com for a chance to have your furry friend featured on the show.