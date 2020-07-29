Pet Of The Week: Gunner Is Looking For His Forever Home

Hi There. My name is Gunner. I am 21 years old in human years (3 yrs in doggy years). I am now at an age to have fun and enjoy the spices of life. I do like to cuddle though so not a wild and crazy kind of guy. My foster mom has nicknamed me Bud, short for her Buddy. I am a health nut, one of my favorite foods is frozen carrots…YUMMMM! I mean gotta keep those eyes in sharp to check out the ladies right? I am Still trying to understand the brush on my fur-it feels weird, and also those kids in the neighborhood who zoom by me on their scooters when I am trying to take a leisurely walk with my foster mom startle me at times.

I am a traveling man and car rides are really cool– I just lay down and listen to the tunes while we cruise around. As an added bonus to my already cheerful and loving personality, I am house trained! I am a friendly guy who likes to greet my foster mom’s co-workers when they join her for a conference or video call. I am always ready to chime in and offer my support and advice.

When you complete your application to adopt from my Austin German Shepherd Rescue Family, be sure to mention you are looking for a companion who enjoys belly rubs, loves to snuggle and give kisses, has a heart of gold, a personality of fun which will make you laugh, and a best friend to stand beside you always. That would be me, Gunner.







