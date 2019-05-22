Pet Of The Week For May 22nd, 2019

One of television's favorite story tellers is saying goodbye. Former detective Joe Kenda is at the center of Investigation Discovery's popular series Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda. The retired Colorado Springs police officer was on the force at the same time as Ron Stallworth (BlacKKKlansman) and has even interviewed Ted Bundy. His storytelling has enthralled audiences, and he returns for a ninth and final season of captivating stories.

