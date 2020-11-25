Pet Of The Week: Fall In Love This Thanksgiving With Pumpkin!

You can never have too much pumpkin on Thanksgiving day especially if you add this new furry friend to your gathering. Meet Pumpkin!

Pumpkin is here to spice up your day because she is oh so nice! She first came to Austin Pets Alive in March of 2019, and because she’s been in a foster home much of that time, the person who adopts her will get to know all about what she’s like in a home.

Pumpkin is officially a senior gal as her 7th birthday was last month, but seniority hasn’t decreased her love of walks, hikes, swims, and games of fetch.





If you’re looking for a playful pup to take in as your adventure dog, Pumpkin’s got that down. Her age just means she’s had time to be trained and learn all kinds of skills that a younger dog may not have mastered yet.







When not encouraged to be active, Pumpkin will take full advantage of lounge time, cuddling up with you, but if you need your space she’s a smart gal and will respect that, too. Pumpkin has her own individual trainer with APA! and because of that, has learned a lot of great skills. She’s house and crate trained, stellar on a leash, well-behaved in the home, and knows all kinds of commands.

This Pumpkin is hoping she can be someone’s favorite pie this Thanksgiving! Learn more here.