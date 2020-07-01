Pet Of The Week: Blueprint Needs A Foster Home!

The Austin Animal Center is an open-intake facility where lost and surrendered animals in need of shelter are accepted regardless of age, health, species, or breed. Animals must live in Austin or unincorporated Travis County. The goal of the Austin Animal Center is to place all adoptable animals in forever homes.

Due to Covid-19, the center is now open by appointment only for adoptions and found pet intake. To learn more about our pet of the week, Blueprint, and Austin Animal Center go to their website for more details.

Plus, Austin Animal Center Shares Their Pet Safety Tips For The Fourth of July: