Pet Of The Week: Adopt From Austin Pets Alive!

We look forward to this every seven days! Here to introduce us to a new furry friend who needs a forever home is Katera Berent with Austin Pets Alive!

Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Austin Pets Alive at their main location on Cesar Chavez, or one of their other offices in Austin. You can also go to AustinPetsAlive.org, or call (512) 961-6519 for more information.

In 2008, APA! embarked on a bold and aggressive initiative to make Austin a No Kill city as fast as humanly possible. APA! began building the resources needed to create a “safety net” for the homeless pets that were dying at the Austin City Shelter. By looking at the reasons why animals were killed in the shelter, APA! created specific lifesaving programs that addressed those issues head-on. Just three years later in 2011, Austin hit a 90% save rate and was up to 98% by 2017!