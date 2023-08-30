InchBug was founded in Austin by parents with a revolutionary idea to help make life simpler. Owner and CEO Casey Slusher joined Studio 512 to talk about the brand’s mission and products.



Who is InchBug and what is it all about?

“InchBug was founded in 2004 by parents with a revolutionary idea to help make life simpler: The Original Orbit Label, a reusable silicone bottle label personalized with your child’s name. 19 years later, InchBug has become the industry leader in personalized baby and children’s labels.

“In addition to Orbit Labels, the brand expanded into a huge selection of stick-on labels, bag tags, shoe labels, and more. Our products have been featured on Shark Tank, Buzzfeed, USA Today, PopSugar, and People. But who we are is just as important to me as what our products offer.

“InchBug is a small business in every sense of the word — we make every label by hand in our facilities in Austin, TX. Most of our team members have been with the company for over a decade. Their commitment to InchBug and to the quality of our products is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Our designs are hand drawn by in-house graphic designers and meticulously edited for a unique look you won’t find anywhere else.”

What is the Orbit Label?

“The Orbit Label is a personalized reusable silicone bottle label that fits around almost any baby bottle, sippy cup, or travel water bottle. It is personalized with your child’s name (and an optional icon) and can be placed in the dishwasher. It is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, reusable, and waterproof.”

Why should parents buy the Orbit Label?

“The Orbit Label makes it easy to keep your children’s drink containers organized and out of the lost and found. Because it is waterproof, you can easily wash it in the dishwasher and because it is reusable, you don’t have to keep applying new labels to your bottles. If you change bottles, the label simply goes to the next bottle.”

What is the difference between the Original Orbit Label and the Orbit Label 2.0?

“The Original Orbit Label offers personalization in the same color as the label, while the Orbit Label 2.0, utilizing a patented process, offers white personalization details without the use of any paints or dyes. Both the Original and the 2.0 come in 6 different colors and the option of 8 different icons.”

This segment is paid for by InchBug and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.